Lions Get Discouraging Thursday News On Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions earned a tie against the Steelers last Sunday, but it came at a cost.

Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury during the Pittsburgh game on Sunday. It’s unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Browns this weekend.

Goff missed the Lions’ Thursday practice, indicating his status for Sunday is in jeopardy. Backup Tim Boyle, meanwhile, took all first-team reps.

If Goff can’t give it a go versus Cleveland, Boyle will get the start for the Detroit Lions.

“Jared Goff has not practiced yet for the Detroit Lions,” reports NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “He did not practice yesterday or today. He’s dealing with an oblique injury that’s relatively minor. They haven’t ruled him out, but it just doesn’t seem like he’s going to be able to make it out there on Sunday.”

From TNF First Look: #Lions QB Jared Goff didn't practice again today while he deals with an oblique injury, with Tim Boyle in line to start if he can't go. pic.twitter.com/PEaCnGJI5V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was aware of Jared Goff’s oblique injury in the midst of the Steelers-Lions game last Sunday.

He ultimately made the decision to keep Goff on the field, seeing that he was still able to run the offense.

“If I felt like there was no way that he could function then I would (have taken him out),” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But I didn’t feel that way yesterday.”