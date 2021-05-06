Lions GM Addresses Situation With Kerryon Johnson

On Wednesday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Kerryon Johnson was being released by the Detroit Lions. While that very well may happen, the move isn’t official just yet.

Johnson, a former second-round pick, showed a lot of potential as a rookie for the Lions. He finished the 2018 season with 641 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Eventually, Johnson’s role in Detroit diminished due to the team’s offseason moves. Last year, the front office added Adrian Peterson and D’Andre Swift to its backfield.

Though it’s possible that Johnson will be on the move this offseason, Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it known that both sides will need more time to figure this out.

Holmes called Johnson’s situation “a work in progress” during an appearance on PFT Live.

Lions GM Brad Holmes said this morning on @PFT_Live that running back Kerryon Johnson's status with the team is not resolved and is a "work in progress." https://t.co/20o87b9aZy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 6, 2021

Johnson is just 23 years old and remains on a rookie salary. The Lions should try to get something in return for him before they decide to cut him.

Any team in need of help at running back may want to consider throwing a late-round pick at Detroit for Johnson. He’s not necessarily a feature back, but he could have success as a rotational player.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this situation plays out for Johnson and the Lions.