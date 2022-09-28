Lions Have Brutal Injury Report On Wednesday

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions stands in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It'd be an understatement to say the Detroit Lions are shorthanded on offense.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds would not practice on Wednesday.

Swift could end up missing this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to multiple injuries.

St. Brown, meanwhile, recently received positive news on his ankle injury. However, there's no guarantee he'll play this weekend.

As for the offensive line, it's certainly not encouraging that Ragnow and Jackson are both hampered at the moment. If they're unable to go, Drew Forbes and Evan Brown will need to start.

Fortunately for the Lions, it's still early in the week. Some of these marquee names could return to practice on Thursday or Friday.

The Lions will release their final injury report for Week 4 on Friday.