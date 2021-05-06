Lions Have Made A Big Move With Frank Ragnow

Over the past three years, center Frank Ragnow has been one of the lone bright spots for the Detroit Lions. After seeing him reach the Pro Bowl in 2020, the Lions are rewarding their star center.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions have re-signed Ragnow to a four-year deal. Per the report, the contract is worth around $70 million and will pay him around $13.5 million per year.

The Lions quickly exercised their fifth-year option on Ragnow’s contract when the opportunity arose last month. But clearly they wanted to tie him down for longer than just two more seasons.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted that the deal makes Ragnow the highest paid center in the NFL. Not a bad haul for a player who ranks 6th among all center since 2018 by Pro Football Focus.

#Lions center Frank Ragnow’s four-year extension is worth $13.5 million per year, per source. Huge money for Ragnow, one of Detroit’s centerpiece players who’s now under contract for just under $70 million through 2026. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2021

Frank Ragnow was one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned All-SEC honors as a junior at Arkansas, and had versatility as an offensive guard.

The Lions wound up drafting Ragnow as the second interior offensive lineman off the board, taking him 20th overall in 2018. He quickly proved worthy of the first-round selection, starting all 16 games at left guard as a rookie.

The next year he transitioned to center and performed just as well, if not better. He’s started 29 games at center over the past two years.

Congrats on the new contract, Frank!