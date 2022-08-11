Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener.

Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about Williams' recovery process. As you'd expect, the team is taking a cautious approach to this situation.

"We're going to be very smart with him," Holmes told Fowler. "He's in a good place right now."

The Lions will not release a public timetable on Williams' return.

It makes sense for Detroit to take things slow with Williams. The front office didn't draft him with the 12th overall pick because it needs him to make immediate impact this fall.

The Lions selected Williams because they believe he has game-changing potential. If he makes a full recovery from his ACL injury, he could be one of the most explosive wide receivers in the game for several years.

Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns during his only season at Alabama.

Hopefully, we'll get to see Williams in action at some point this season.