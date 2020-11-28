Lions Have Reportedly Decided On An Interim Coach

This past Thursday’s loss to the Houston Texans was the last straw for Matt Patricia. On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that Patricia was relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach.

Patricia wasn’t the only person fired by the Lions this weekend. General manager Bob Quinn is also out of a job as of this afternoon.

Now that Patricia is officially out as the head coach of the Lions, the team is going to need an interim coach for the final five games of the season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions will name Darrell Bevell as their interim coach.

Bevell has been the offensive coordinator for Detroit since 2019. The offense hasn’t exactly been anything special, scoring just 25 combined points over the last two weeks.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Bevell spent several years with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s infamously known for calling a pass play at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX instead of dialing up a run for Marshawn Lynch.

#Lions OC Darrell Bevell is the interim coach, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Bevell is expected to speak with the media later today about this promotion. Who knows, perhaps he could win the head coaching job if he leads the Lions to a 5-0 record down the stretch.

Regardless of what Detroit chooses to do next, it was really evident that Patricia wasn’t going to get the team over the hump.