Lions Have Reportedly Signed Notable Defensive Back

The Detroit Lions are adding a notable defensive back to their active 53-man roster, per a report.

The Lions are reportedly signing cornerback Mark Gilbert off the Steelers’ practice squad. Gilbert is the cousin of former NFL star Darrelle Revis.

Gilbert spent four years playing for the Duke Blue Devils in college. He had 65 tackles and seven picks in 23 college games. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Gilbert after he went undrafted back in April.

The Detroit Lions clearly believe Gilbert has high upside. It’s not too often you see an undrafted free agent go from the practice squad to an active roster this early in the season.

Steelers’ practice-squad CB Mark Gilbert, cousin of Darrelle Revis, has been signed to the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster, per his agent @ZacHiller. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

No team has been a more adverse start to the 2021 season than the Detroit Lions.

Despite their 0-5 start, the Lions have exceeded almost everyone’s expectations under first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Two of their last three losses have come on game-winning field goals by the opponent.

Campbell couldn’t help but get emotional following the Lions’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He just wants to see his players experience the triumph of victory.

“When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it’s tough,” Campbell said during his postgame press conference. “You don’t want that for them. But we’ll be better for it and credit Minnesota. We made the one mistake that cost us. Ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win.”

An emotional Dan Campbell after another heartbreaking #Lions loss: pic.twitter.com/sbJfEs7NhE — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) October 10, 2021

Detroit will try and win its first game of the season this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.