Lions Host 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Defensive Lineman

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions hosted a veteran defensive tackle on Thursday.

Malcom Brown, who spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, visited Detroit and is presumably a potential addition for the Lions, who are exploring options to strengthen their interior defensive line.

Brown, 28, started all 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, compiling a career-high 57 tackles and also bagging a pair of sacks.

A second-round pick of the Patriots in 2015, Brown spent his first four seasons in New England. With the Pats, he played in 60 games and made 51 starts while recording 186 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Brown also helped NE to a pair of Super Bowl titles. From there, the former Texas star moved on to New Orleans, where he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Brown appeared in 29 games for the Saints, starting all of them. He racked up 61 tackles and three sacks.