Lions Interim Coach Has Injury Update On Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay was hoping to showcase his talents in a contract year with the Detroit Lions. Instead, the fourth-year wideout has dealt with a plethora of injuries that have kept him out of action.

Before the 2020 season even began, Golladay missed time because of a hamstring injury. He returned for five games, hauling in 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately the injury bug struck yet again, as Golladay suffered a hip injury on Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. He actually hasn’t suited up in a game for the Lions since suffering this injury.

Despite having an extended weekend off since Detroit played on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t sound like Golladay is ready for practice just yet. Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said Golladay will not participate in Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

It’s still too early to rule out Golladay, but if he’s not at least a limited participant in practice by Friday there’s probably no chance he plays on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Fortunately for the Lions, the offense expects to have rookie running back D’Andre Swift on the field in some capacity.

Gollday won't practice today, but Swift will. Bevell said they test Swift every day in the protocol and some days have been positive, but there have also been steps back. The team is optimistic heading into this week. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 2, 2020

The offense is undoubtedly at its best when Golladay is on the field. When healthy, the Northern Illinois product is one of the most dangerous wideouts in the game, especially in the red zone.

Last season, Golladay had 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He obviously won’t come close to posting those numbers this year due to his various injuries.