3 College Coaches Could Make Sense For Lions’ Job

The Detroit Lions are officially in need of a new head coach.

Detroit officially fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday afternoon. The moves come a couple of days after the Lions were crushed by the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

“Ten days ago, we looked like we had a good chance to be playoff bound. Both of those games were extremely disappointing. It just seemed like the path going forward wasn’t what we wanted it to be. So yes, we thought this was a good time to make the change,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said of the decision, noting the recent losses to Carolina and Houston.

Detroit’s owner admitted that several changes could be coming to the Lions.

“We’re going to look at it all. We haven’t made that decision yet. We’ll probably have to do what the candidates we’re looking at, and how that would play out, but we’re open. We have not set that yet,” she said.

There are a couple of college football coaches that could make sense for the vacancy:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald

All three head coaches are probably unlikely candidates, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Lions go into the college ranks.

ESPN host Mike Golic expects Harbaugh to get some calls.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Golic said on Saturday. “I think NFL teams will come after him. They know what he did when he was in the NFL. There’s going to be things in play here. One more year on his deal. You don’t go into the last year of your deal. That’s horrible for recruiting. You can’t have a lame duck coach in his last year and expect to get those recruits. I would expect an NFL team to come calling and say does Jim want to take that? If not, does Michigan extend him so you’re not on a coach in his last year of his deal in the Big Ten?”

Who do you see the Lions going after?