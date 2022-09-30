Lions Likely Without 2 Star Players vs. Seahawks This Weekend

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions attempts to carry the ball against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will have to adopt a "next man up" mentality this weekend, that's for sure.

Moments ago, the Lions ruled out running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Swift is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. St. Brown, meanwhile, sustained an ankle injury in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Swift and St. Brown both injured, the Lions will need others to step up on offense.

Jamaal Williams will get the start at running back. He's been productive this season with 168 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Lions will also need DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds to make plays in the passing game. The former has seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown this year.

Make no mistake about it, losing Swift and St. Brown in the same week is just devastating news for Dan Campbell's squad.

We'll see if the Lions can overcome their injuries on Sunday.