Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts

The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer.

Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list

"This was always the plan for Williams, the first-round pick who suffered a torn ACL in January's national championship game," wrote NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "The hope is he'll be ready to play around midseason."

The consensus opinion seems to be that the Lions are doing the right thing here being cautious with Williams' health.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark are the Lions' top two wide receivers with Williams out of action. When Williams comes back, he should give Detroit a formidable receiving corps.

Until then, the Lions just need to continue to exercise patience with the dynamic wideout.