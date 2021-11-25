Lions Make Final Decision on QB Jared Goff For Thanksgiving Game

Jared Goff was unable to suit up for the Lions last Sunday due to an oblique injury. The good news for the Lions, however, is that he only needed to miss one game.

Moments ago, the Lions made a final call on Goff’s status for Week 12. He will be active this Thursday afternoon against the Bears. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer added that Goff will get the start.

The Lions listed Goff as questionable for this Thursday’s game. He was a limited participant in every practice this week.

Goff isn’t having a great season, but there’s no doubt he gives the Lions the best chance to win. He’s completing 66.1 percent of his passes this year for 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

Officially, #Bears WR Allen Robinson, QB Justin Fields, RB Damien Williams, and DT Akiem Hicks are out. … #Lions QB Jared Goff is active and expected to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2021

When Goff was out last weekend, Tim Boyle really struggled to move the chains. He finished last Sunday’s game with just 77 passing yards and two interceptions.

If Goff can show flashes of his Pro Bowl form this Thanksgiving, the Lions might just pick of their first win of the Dan Campbell era.

When these two teams met earlier this season, the Bears won 24-14. However, it’s worth noting that Justin Fields was the Bears’ starting quarterback for that game. He won’t be able to suit up for this meeting due to fractured ribs.

Kickoff for the Bears-Lions game is at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.