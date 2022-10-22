Lions Make Tough Decision On Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions officially placed wide receiver DJ Chark on injured reserve.

Chark missed the past two games for the Lions because of an ankle injury. He was spotted at the team's facility this week with a walking boot.

The only positive news for Chark is that he's not expected to undergo surgery on his ankle.

"I'll definitely be back this year for sure," Chark told reporters earlier this week.

Chark has just seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown this season. Unfortunately, injuries have truly prevented him from reaching his full potential.

When healthy, Chark has proven he can be a Pro Bowl wideout. In 2019, he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Lions will need Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds to anchor their passing attack during Chark's absence.

Detroit will take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.