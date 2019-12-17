Breaking: Lions Owner Announces Decision On Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, whose team is limping to the finish line in his second season, will be back in 2020.

Team owner Martha Ford confirmed Patricia’s status this afternoon. Ford told a group of reporters that Patricia and GM Bob Quinn will remain in their positions for next year.

Detroit is currently mired in a seven-game losing streak and is 3-10-1 on the season. Right now, the team is in line for the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Overall, Patricia is just 9-20-1 through his first 30 games in Motown.

While things have not gone as planned for Patricia since taking over in Detroit, he does have a built-in excuse this year. The Lions have been without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for the last six games due to injury.

However, the team’s defense has also struggled and that side of the football is supposed to be Patricia’s specialty.

Clearly, Ford is patient enough to give Quinn and Patricia time to execute the vision they have for the team. Make no mistake though, that patience gets thinner with each loss.

It will be time for Patricia to deliver in 2020, or his first head coaching stint in the NFL may be over in three seasons or less.