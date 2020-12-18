Lions Officially Update Matthew Stafford’s Status For Sunday

The Detroit Lions gave an official injury update on starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his chances of playing in this weekend’s game are in jeopardy.

According to the team and NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 32-year-old was a limited participant in practice today. His status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans is officially questionable.

The news isn’t exactly shocking, but the decision on whether or not Stafford will play on Sunday is coming down to the wire. The Lions quarterback suffered a rib cartilage injury in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Lions interim coach Darrel Bevell spoke about Stafford earlier this morning and said that “he’s feeling better, but we’re going to see where that goes.”

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford was listed as a limited participant today and is officially questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

At this point, it’s hard to speculate if Stafford will play on Sunday. The veteran Lions quarterback has played before after missing a full week of practice so it’s possible he’ll be ready to go on game day.

Stafford has garner a reputation as a tough quarterback, missing very few games since assuming Detroit’s lead role in 2011. He started 16 games in every year between 2011 and 2018 before missing eight starts last season. He played in eight contests in 2019 before being diagnosed with non-displaced fractures in his upper spine.

Stafford returned to play for the Lions in 2020 and showed that he can still compete at a high level. Through 13 games, he’s racked up 3,522 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. Most of those numbers have come without his lead wide receiver, Kenny Golladay.

Even if Stafford sits this week, chances are good that he returns for Week 16 or 17.

The Lions fell to 5-8 with last weekend’s loss making the playoffs a nearly impossible goal. Stafford and Detroit haven’t been back to the postseason since 2016.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Stafford’s status before this weekend’s match-up. The Lions will take on the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.