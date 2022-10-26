Lions Owner Asked If Dan Campbell's Job Is In Jeopardy

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is 4-18-1 in one-plus seasons, leading to some questions that his job might be in jeopardy.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp briefly spoke with reporters this afternoon, and was asked about the statuses of Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Hamp gave both an endorsement, saying she "believes in the leadership."

"That was her full response fwiw. Rare she talks to media, would have liked to have more than 4 minutes of course," said longtime Lions writer Dave Birkett. "The fact she felt compelled to speak tells you where things are at [1-5]. But she said unequivocally this was a teardown, tough times expected, supports those in charge

After the Lions played relatively well down the stretch last year to finish 3-13-1 after starting 0-10-1, there was hope that Campbell and the team would take another step forward in 2022.

That hasn't happened. Detroit's defense has been abysmal, and the offense, which averaged 35 points per game through the first four weeks, has scored only six total points in the Lions' last two games.

Detroit has a chance to start turning things around starting this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.