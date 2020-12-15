Lions Owner Comments On The Hiring Of Chris Spielman

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced the hiring of former linebacker and current FOX analyst Chris Spielman to a front office role.

Spielman will serve as Special Assistant to the Chairman and President & CEO. The former Ohio State star was a second-round pick of the Lions in 1988 and made four Pro Bowls in eight seasons with the club.

“I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to be involved with the franchise that is truly a part of me,” Spielman said Tuesday. “The opportunity to work with Rod Wood and every single person in the Lions organization can’t get here fast enough. To Lions fans everywhere, I will do everything in my power to help Mrs. Hamp and the Ford Family achieve their vision of something we can all be proud of.”

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp released a statement on Spielman’s hiring this afternoon.

“Chris Spielman has been a tremendous ambassador for the Detroit Lions since the day he first put on a uniform as a rookie in 1988,” Hamp said. “He brings great passion for people and the game of football, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead our team.”

Spielman has been an football broadcaster since 1999, doing television for FOX Sports and ESPN in addition to serving as a radio host.

In his new gig with the Lions, he’ll participate in the franchise’s search for a new head coach and general manager.