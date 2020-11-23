Lions Player Makes Team’s Thoughts On Matt Patricia Very Clear

Almost every fan and analyst wants Matt Patricia to head out the exit following the season’s conclusion. Actual Lions players may not feel the same way.

Patricia’s been put through the wringer this season, thanks to the Lions’ abysmal showing. Detroit is 4-6 on the year after the team’s 20-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Plenty of reports indicate the Lions’ front-office could wind up moving on from Patricia by season’s end.

It’s relatively unclear what kind of support Patricia has behind him in the locker room. But it appears we now have a much clearer picture of how things currently stand.

Everyone in the Lions locker room is behind Patricia, per Lions beat reporter Kyle Meinke.

Duron Harmon says the locker room is a sacred place and what's said there stays there, but will say everyone in that locker room is behind Matt Patricia — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) November 23, 2020

This seems a bit far-fetched. Everything we’ve heard about the Lions this season is negative, including the team’s outlook on Matt Patricia.

Patricia went 9-22 in his first two years in Detroit. It was supposed to be a much better season this year, but the Lions are now just 4-6, good for last in the NFC North. If Detroit can’t gain momentum and win a few games to end this season, we may end up seeing the last of Patricia on the Lions’ sidelines by season’s end.

The Lions appear to be in support of Patricia at the moment, but things could rapidly change in coming weeks – especially if the Lions keep losing.