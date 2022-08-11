Lions Player Reveals He Got In Trouble For His Rookie Skit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

This week, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's performance of "Billie Jean" went viral thanks to Hard Knocks.

But one of the Lions' veterans had a much different experience with his rookie skit back in 2018 under then-head coach Matt Patricia and his staff.

Walker explained on "Stoney and Jansen" today that his rookie class had to redo their rookie skit because the coaching staff disapproved.

“I had to do three skits. My first skit, we clowned on the coaches and they didn’t like that very much. Oh man, it was bad. We had to wake up at 5:00 the next morning and redo that skit, made up another play and everybody laughed, but it still wasn’t what they wanted because we weren’t acting,” Walker said, via 97.1's Will Burchfield. “So I had to do another skit.”

Walker later joked that he didn't want to talk about the last regime and admitted that if Patricia and company had still been around, he wouldn't have reupped with the Lions for three years, $25 million in free agency like he did.

Let's just say the vibe seems to be much different under Dan Campbell.

Hard Knocks has made that abundantly clear.