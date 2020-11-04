Breaking: Lions Release Statement On Matthew Stafford

It’s very possible that Matthew Stafford could miss this weekend’s game for the Detroit Lions. Moments ago, the team placed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” the Lions said in a statement.

Detroit will not reveal whether or not Stafford has tested positive for the virus, saying “Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to their roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

Believe it or not, this is the second time that Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19 list. It happened once before during training camp, but thankfully it was a false positive.

The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2020

Stafford’s status for this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings hinges on why he was placed on the COVID-19 list.

If Stafford landed on the list because he’s a high-risk close contact, his isolation window could expire before kickoff. If he tested positive for the virus, he’ll end up missing Sunday’s game.

The Lions desperately need a win this weekend to remain in the hunt for a wild card spot. It’s not a shock that their chances of defeating the Vikings would go down dramatically if Stafford is unable to suit up.