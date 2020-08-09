The Lions Have Released A Former 1st Round NFL Draft Pick

NFL teams continue to make roster moves heading into training camp, as they look to get down to the 80-player limit.

The Detroit Lions reportedly made several moves on Sunday morning, including the release of a former first round NFL Draft pick.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions have waived former first round NFL Draft pick Josh Garnett. The offensive lineman was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, who he played for until 2018.

Garnett then spent the 2019 season away from the league, before signing a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason. However, it looks like he’ll have to find a new NFL team for the 2020 season.

Schefter is also reporting that Detroit has waived WR Travis Fulgham, DB Michael Jackson, WR Chris Lacy, LB Christian Sam and DE Jonathan Wynn.

Garnett was one of the best offensive linemen in college football during his time at Stanford. He was a consensus All-American in 2015 and also won the Outland Trophy, given annually to the top interior offensive lineman.

Unfortunately, Garnett has been unable to replicate that success at the NFL level. But perhaps he’ll find it on a third team.