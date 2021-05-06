Lions Are Reportedly Cutting Former 2nd Round Pick

After spending just three seasons with the Detroit Lions, Kerryon Johnson will be on the lookout for a new team next fall.

The former second round pick will reportedly hit the waiver wire this week, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. As the Lions running back room continues to expand, Johnson was left without a place in the backfield, leading to the final decision to release him.

Detroit selected Johnson with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2018 Draft and he immediately showed promise. During his rookie season, he rushed for an average of 5.4 yards per carry, racking up 641 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. He added 213 yards and a score as a pass-catcher.

However, over the next two seasons, Johnson struggled to differentiate himself on Detroit’s roster. After the Lions took another second round running back in the draft last year, the writing was on the wall that the 23-year-old’s time with the organization might be short.

Johnson quickly fell behind Adrian Peterson and rookie D’Andre Swift on the depth chart in 2020. He ended the year with just 52 carries for 181 yards and three total touchdowns.

The Lions have a deep running back room after signing free agent Jamaal Williams and drafting Jemar Johnson this past weekend. However, that’s left Johnson without any place to plug in.

The #Lions are waiving RB Kerryon Johnson, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2021

Johnson will be just 24 by the time the 2021 season starts and certainly should get another opportunity in the NFL. In his first three seasons, he’s proven that he can be a reliable depth option both as a ballcarrier and a pass-catcher.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a team with a thin running back room give Johnson a chance to workout in the next few weeks.