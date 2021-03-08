The Lions Are Reportedly Discussing Another Quarterback Trade

The Detroit Lions made the biggest move of the NFL offseason to date when they agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and several top draft picks.

Detroit might not be done making quarterback moves.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are considering another – albeit smaller – quarterback trade.

Schefter reports that the Lions have been taking calls on veteran quarterback Chase Daniel. The former Missouri Tigers quarterback has been with Detroit since the 2020 season. Daniel, 34, has played for six different NFL franchises.

“Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans,” he reports.

Franchises like Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Los Angeles (Rams), among others, could have interest in landing someone like Daniel to serve as a veteran backup for their young starters.

Daniel has thrown for 1,694 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over the course of his journeyman NFL career.