Lions Reportedly Make Decision On RB D’Andre Swift For MNF

The Detroit Lions will reportedly have one of their best offensive players on the field for Monday Night Football this evening.

Per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Lions running back D’Andre Swift will be active for the Packers game tonight. He has been dealing with a groin injury.

Swift carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards and caught eight passes for 65 yards and a score against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. He’ll need an even bigger performance this evening for the Lions to take down the Packers.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift is active for MNF, per source. Was listed as questionable (groin). — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 20, 2021

The Lions might have an opportunity tonight to catch the Packers sleeping. Green Bay began the 2021 season with an ugly 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Aaron Rodgers was awful and his teammates didn’t do much to help him out. The Packers as a whole looked like they were sleepwalking through Week 1.

The Lions, meanwhile, were on the verge of suffering a blowout to the 49ers. But a late surge closed the gap before San Francisco escaped with a nail-biting 41-33 victory.

Quarterback Jared Goff had a strong Lions debut, completing 38 of his 57 attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Better yet, his weapons in the passing game played better than expected.

If D’Andre Swift has another big game and Goff avoids turnovers, the Lions will give themselves a chance tonight against Green Bay.

The Packers host the Lions tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football on ESPN.