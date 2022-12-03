Lions Reportedly Make Decision On Wide Receiver Jameson Williams

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Lions' passing game is going to receive a huge boost in the form of rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions have activated Williams for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Williams has not played yet this season because he was recovering from a torn ACL.

The Lions knew Williams would miss an extended portion of the season when they selected him with the No. 12 pick in this year's draft. They had no problem waiting since he's such a talented playmaker.

Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns during his only season at Alabama.

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Kalif Raymond have been leading the charge in Detroit this season.

Now that Williams is ready to make some noise, the Lions could field one of the most dangerous receiving corps in the NFL.

The Jaguars and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.