Lions Reportedly Make Official Decision On Jameson Williams

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions moved rookie wideout Jameson Williams the reserve/NFI list.

Williams, the 12th overall pick from this year's draft, suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

In his only season at Alabama, Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He might have been the first wide receiver taken in the draft if he didn't get hurt.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions are hopeful Williams will be ready to play around midseason.

Detroit's decision to place Williams on the Reserve/NFI list isn't a huge surprise. Lions general manager Brad Holmes has preached patience when it comes to the rookie's recovery process.

"We have to do our part to make sure he's set up for success. We need to develop him," Holmes said in June. "He's got to get healthy. But we do think we've got the right resources and structure in place."

Until Williams joins the Lions' lineup, their receiving corps will lean heavily on Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.

The Lions will kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.