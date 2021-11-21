Lions Reportedly Make Significant Decision On QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a significant decision on quarterback Jared Goff.

It’s been trending all week that Goff will miss Sunday’s Lions-Browns game. The veteran quarterback is dealing with a minor oblique injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions are planning to start backup Tim Boyle, meaning Goff won’t play. If Boyle starts, it will be the first of his career.

“Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns as Jared Goff continues to recover from an oblique injury he suffered last Sunday in Pittsburgh, per league sources,” Schefter reported on Twitter.

This isn’t much of a surprise. It’s been trending this way all week.

Here’s what Dan Campbell had to say about Jared Goff’s injury earlier this week:

“He’s basically sat for two days. We’ll know a lot more today,” Campbell said of Goff. ‘He said he felt better today, so we’ll see what it looks like, see if he can get out there and move around a little bit.”

Goff suffered the oblique injury during the Steelers-Lions game last Sunday. The injury didn’t take Goff out of the game, but he was clearly sore in the days after.

It sounds like Goff won’t play on Sunday against the Browns. Boyle, meanwhile, will make the first start of his NFL career in Goff’s place.