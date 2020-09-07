Lions Reportedly Placing Running Back On The IR

It looks like Adrian Peterson now has one less challenger to getting touches with the Detroit Lions this season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are placing running back Bo Scarbrough on short-term injured reserve. Per the report, he has missed a few days of training camp with an unspecified injury.

However, due to the modified rules for 2020, Scarbrough won’t be gone too long. He’ll only have to sit out three weeks before the Lions can reactivate him. Maybe that will be enough time for him to recover from what’s ailing him.

Scarbrough was Detroit’s No. 2 running back in 2019. He finished the season with 89 carries for 377 yards and a touchdown – only 26 yards behind leader Kerryon Johnson.

Bo Scarbrough was a battering ram of a running back at Alabama from 2015 to 2017. He was a part of two national title teams and was named MVP of the 2016 Peach Bowl.

But despite his strong college career, Scarbrough wasn’t drafted until the middle of the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was taken 236th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, but did not make their final roster before the 2018 season.

Scarbrough spent his rookie season bouncing around different practice squads. That trend continued for the first half of the 2019 season until the Detroit Lions finally activated him

He only appeared in six games but made the most of his time on the field.

With Bo Scarbrough now out, there’s plenty of room for someone else to take his touches while he recovers.