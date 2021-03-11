Lions Reportedly Planning To Release Key Defensive Player

The Detroit Lions continued their hectic offseason on Thursday afternoon, as they plan to let go of another key player. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFC North franchise will release slot cornerback Justin Coleman.

Parting ways with the 27-year-old defensive back is another move made by the Lions designed to cut salary before the 2021 seasons. Coleman would’ve carried about an $11 million cap hit if he suited up in Detroit next year, the fourth largest on the team’s roster.

The six year veteran becomes the latest player with extensive NFL experience that the Lions have released over the last few days. Cornerback Desmon Trufant and linebacker Christian Jones were two other notable cuts, making Coleman the latest departure from Detroit’s defense.

Instead of returning to the Lions line-up in 2021, the nickel corner will search for opportunities elsewhere.

The #Lions plan to release CB Justin Coleman in the coming days, source said. One of the NFL’s highest-paid slot corners heads back to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2021

#Lions will be releasing CB Justin Coleman, who they once made the highest paid nickel in the NFL, per NFL Network. He had a cap hit of $11M, and this saves the majority of it. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2021

Coleman is no stranger to switching teams, having already played for three NFL franchises since coming into the league in 2015. He began his career as an undrafted free agent, joining multiple practice squads before finally sticking with the New England Patriots.

After two years in the AFC East, which included a Super Bowl LI victory, Coleman played with the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons. His most recent stop came with the Lions, after he signed a hefty four-year, $36 million deal to land in Detroit.

Coleman was limited during the 2020 season, as he battled injuries and a brief summer stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He ended the year with just 30 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, and one pass defense in 11 appearances.

While Coleman hits the open market as one of the most well-respected slot cornerbacks in the game, the Lions will continue their rebuilding effort. With the Dan Campbell era beginning in 2021, Detroit will try to make an impact right away and improve upon their dismal 2020 season.