Lions Reportedly Re-Sign Notable Running Back

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are adding a familiar face to their practice squad. According to Dave Birkett, the team is signing running back Justin Jackson.

Jackson had a really nice preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.

The Lions kept a handful of running backs on their 53-man roster, making it nearly impossible for Jackson to make the initial cut. D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson were all listed ahead of him.

That being said, Jackson should have the chance to make an impact for the Lions this fall.

If Jackson continues to improve in Dan Campbell's system, the coaching staff could elevate him to the main roster on Sundays.

Jackson spent the past four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 1,040 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch.

We'll see if Jackson can make some noise for the Lions later this year.