Lions Reportedly Receive Tough News On Star TE T.J. Hockenson

This has already been a tough season for the Detroit Lions, and the hits just keep on coming. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an unfortunate update on tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Unfortunately, the Lions will have to get through the rest of the 2021 season without Hockenson. The former first-round pick underwent thumb surgery this Thursday morning.

“Lions’ Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery this morning with the renowned hand-specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, and is expected to make a complete recovery in time for the off-season program, sources tell ESPN. But Hockenson’s 2021 is over,” Schefter said.

Hockenson was having yet another fine season in Detroit. Before suffering the thumb injury, the Iowa product had 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns.

Lions’ Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery this morning with the renowned hand-specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, and is expected to make a complete recovery in time for the off-season program, sources tell ESPN. But Hockenson’s 2021 is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

Although this is a tough pill to swallow, it’s good to know that Hockenson is expected to make a full recovery.

If the Lions are going to have a bounce-back season in 2022, they’ll need Hockenson to develop into one of the best tight ends in football. There’s a very strong possibility that’ll happen considering he has been knocking on the doorstep for the past two seasons.

With Hockenson out for the rest of the 2021 season, the Lions will start Shane Zylstra at tight end. He had two catches for 18 yards in last week’s loss to the Broncos.