The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team releasing a veteran wide receiver today. The Detroit Lions have opened up a seat in their receivers room as well this afternoon.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Lions have waived wide receiver Tyrell Williams with an injury settlement. Williams had been on injured reserve and had missed the last seven weeks of games with a concussion.

The Lions signed Williams to a one-year deal back in March following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders in February. He made one appearance for the Lions, making two receptions for 14 yards in a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Since he’s been waived, it’s possible that other teams will try to pick him up in the days to come. But he’s probably going to have to wait in line behind Odell Beckham Jr.

The Detroit Lions are currently 0-8 and have the highest priority in the NFL waiver order. If they want, they can put in a claim for Odell Beckham and get him immediately.

But given the current state of things in Detroit, adding Beckham probably won’t make much of a difference.

The Lions offense ranks in the bottom quarter of the league and one receiver isn’t going to get them over the top. They have way bigger issues right now than who gets the start at wide receiver.

Detroit have a bye this weekend.