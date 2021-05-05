Lions Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Tight End

As expected, the Detroit Lions are officially reuniting with veteran tight end Darren Fells.

Detroit hosted the 35-year-old Fells on a free agency visit on Tuesday. Now, they’re signing him, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Fells, who played for the Lions in 2017, will take the place of Josh Hill on the Detroit roster. The Lions signed Hill away from the New Orleans Saints back in March, but the veteran tight end will now reportedly retire from football.

Like Hill did, Fells projects as Detroit’s No. 2 tight end behind 2019 first-round pick T.J. Hockenson.

A former professional basketball player and the younger brother of NFL tight end Daniel Fells, Darren Fells is coming off two productive seasons with the Houston Texans. In Houston, he caught 55 passes for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his first stint with the Lions in 2017, Fells played in all 16 games, making 13 starts. He hauled in 17 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Fells began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-16) and also spent one season with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.