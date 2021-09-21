Lions Rookie Reportedly Expected To Miss Significant Time

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had unfortunate injury news to share just moments ago.

Campbell announced on Tuesday afternoon that rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu will miss a “significant amount of time.”

The Lions took Melifonwu with the 101st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2 defensive back had 73 tackles and five picks in three years at Syracuse.

Melifonwu, unfortunately, will some time after suffering an injury last night during Monday Night Football.

Campbell said rookie CB Ifeatu Melifonwu is going to be down for a “significant amount of time” after injuring thigh Monday and thinks Lions won’t have him for a few weeks or more — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 21, 2021

This confirms what Dan Campbell had to say about his rookie defensive back on Monday night.

“Yeah, it’s a bad one,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Looks like he will be out for a little bit.”

The unfortunate thing is the rookie defensive back was holding his own against the Packers’ passing attack. He came up grabbing his thigh early in the second half after allowing a 50-yard completion to Davante Adams. Now, he’ll miss some time with an injury.

The Lions are now 0-2 on the season after falling to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. They were competitive in the first half but couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard in the second.

To make matters worse, the Lions’ depth in the secondary is abysmal. Campbell might have to hit the trade market out of necessity to field a competitive team.

Detroit takes on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in Week 3 of the NFL season.