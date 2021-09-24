Earlier this week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that veteran linebacker Jamie Collins is on the trade block.

Moments ago, the Lions made a move this Friday that pretty much hints that Collins’ days in the Motor City are numbered. Despite not being injured, Collins has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, Detroit is keeping Collins on the sideline so he doesn’t potentially suffer an injury. This is a smart business decision, especially if Collins is OK with being traded.

The Lions have said that Collins is available on the trade block because they want to see what their younger linebackers are capable of doing. Well, they’ll have an opportunity to see what Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Anthony Pittman are made of this Sunday.

In the first two games of the 2021 season, Collins had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. He’s no longer a Pro Bowl linebacker, but he’s still very capable of being a playmaker.

Any team that acquires Collins via trade would have to pay him $3.378 million for the rest of the season. The Lions could lower that cost by paying Collins a signing bonus and dropping his base salary.

With the trade deadline still over a month away, it’s tough to tell how much longer Collins will have to sit on the bench.