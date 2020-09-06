Lions Running Back Reacts To Team Signing Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is starting his 14th NFL season with his fifth team, but he still commands the respect of nearly everyone at his position. And his Detroit Lions teammate Kerryon Johnson is no exception.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Johnson was practically gushing over being joined by the seven-time Pro Bowl halfback. He even said he might try to take a picture with Peterson.

“If i were to take a picture with him would that be fanboying too much??” Johnson wrote. His tweet has quickly gone viral, with over 6,000 likes and five hundred replies and retweets in the first two hours.

Just to make sure that Johnson wasn’t alone, his former teammate Tra Carson chimed in. Carson said he’s probably do the same thing, drawing a laugh from the Lions leading rusher.

If i were to take a picture with him would that be fan boying too much?? https://t.co/gQqLqNl1Yf — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) September 6, 2020

Just making sure 😂😂 https://t.co/iITdvyOxxK — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) September 6, 2020

Few running backs in the league today have the level of respect that Adrian Peterson commands. He’s one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history, boasting three rushing titles.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns. Needless to say, even though his production has declined recently, players are happy to have him on their team.

The Detroit Lions haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2013. But they now boast a very talented backfield with Kerryon Johnson, Adrian Peterson and rookie D’Andre Swift.

Detroit can be formidable if everyone plays to their potential.