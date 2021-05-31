Lions Running Back Reacts To Todd Gurley Speculation

Between 2012 and 2018, Todd Gurley was one of the top running backs in the country, dominating the college ranks at Georgia and the NFL ranks with the Los Angeles Rams. But just three years removed from an All-Pro season, Gurley doesn’t even have a team for 2021.

However, Gurley recently visited the Detroit Lions, who have another former Georgia halfback – D’Andre Swift – ready to take the reins this season. In a recent interview, Swift revealed he’d be happy to have Gurley on the team.

“I’d be happy if he came here as well,” Swift said, via USAToday.com. “I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good.”

Gurley spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He had a career-low 195 carries for 678 yards but nine touchdowns. It was the first year of Gurley’s NFL career that he had under 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2021

Todd Gurley was the No. 10 overall pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft. Despite serious injuries suffered at Georgia, Gurley quickly overcame them to become one of the NFL’s most dominant running backs for the better part of five years.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes saw firsthand what Gurley could do as the Rams’ director of college scouting. The fact that Holmes already brought on former Rams QB Jared Goff bodes well too.

If anyone is likely to give Gurley a chance, it’s Holmes.

Will Todd Gurley join the Detroit Lions this year? Should he?