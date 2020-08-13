Lions Showing Interest In Former Seahawks Running Back

Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions are showing interest in former Seattle RB CJ Prosise ahead of the 2020 season.

The Lions brought Prosise to Detroit for a workout this week. It’s unclear how the workout went. But it is clear Detroit is looking to add another running back to the roster for the 2020 season.

The Lions drafted Georgia star D’Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He figures to be the starter with Kerryon Johnson playing backup. Bo Scarborough is the team’s third-string back, but he has yet to secure the position.

Prosise, the former Seahawk, spent the last four years in Seattle. During that time, he played in 25 games in which he rushed for 264 yards and nine touchdowns and also had 393 receiving yards. It looks like he may be heading to Detroit for the 2020 season.

An interesting one: The #Lions had a workout for former #Seahawks RB CJ Prosise, per the wire. Meanwhile, CB Cordrea Tankersley had a tryout for the #Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

The Notre Dame alum is a big back, checking in at 6-foot-1, 225-pounds. He could prove to be a stable backup for a Lions team needing all the help they can get.

Detroit has yet to make the most of Matthew Stafford’s best years. The Georgia alum has been a star for the Lions, but hasn’t received the help he needs. Detroit made the wise move to get Stafford some help on the defensive side of the ball in the latest draft, selecting Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah.

The Lions have some work to do if they aim to contend in the NFC North this upcoming season.