Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders.

On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster.

Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.

Prior to joining the Lions, Jackson spent the past four years on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson rushed for 1,040 yards and four touchdowns during his four-year stint on the Chargers. He also had 65 catches for 508 yards.

It'll be tough for Jackson to get a lot of carries in Detroit, especially if D'Andre Swift builds off his Week 1 performance.

This past Sunday, Swift had 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams also played well, rushing for 28 yards and two scores.

The Lions will host the Commanders this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.