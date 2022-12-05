Lions Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday Afternoon

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions added to their quarterback depth on Monday afternoon, signing former Steelers and Browns signal caller Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs was cut by Cleveland last week after Deshaun Watson was officially reinstated to the active roster. The former University of Tennessee standout worked out for the Denver Broncos after getting released by the Browns.

Now, he'll join the Lions' practice squad.

A fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017, Dobbs played in five games for Pittsburgh in 2018 and one in 2020.

He's thrown 17 total regular season passes in his NFL career, completing 10 of them for 45 yards and an interception.

Detroit has Jared Goff entrenched as its starter, with veteran Nate Sudfeld rostered as the No. 2 quarterback. Dobbs will now work as the No. 3 field general with the potential to be elevated to the active roster on game day should Goff or Sudfeld suffer an injury.