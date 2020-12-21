NFL Special Teams Coordinator Fired In Surprising Move

It’s getting to be firing season in the National Football League.

There are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. NFL owners and front offices are beginning to make complete judgments on their teams’ respective seasons. As such, there will be changes made.

The Detroit Lions made a surprising one on Monday morning.

Detroit announced that special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs has been relieved of his duties. The Lions are having a tough season, but few people – if any – expected Coombs to be fired.

Lions reporter Justin Rose had some details on the move he called “stunning.”

“Lions made a seemingly stunning decision to fire Brayden Coombs. I’ve been told by a source in the organization that this was a cultural decision and yesterday’s fake punt, which Coombs called without running it by anyone else, was what sealed the decision,” he reported.

Detroit sports reporter Brad Galli said the move was a “major” surprise.

Detroit fell to 5-9 on the season on Sunday with a blowout loss to Tennessee. The Lions were crushed by the Titans, 46-25, on Sunday afternoon.

The franchise fired head coach Matt Patricia earlier in the season.

Detroit finishes the year with games against the Bucs and the Vikings.