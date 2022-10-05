Lions Visited With Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

With the Detroit Lions' receiving corps seriously banged up at the moment, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran wideout for a visit.

Mohamed Sanu met with the Lions on Wednesday.

Sanu, 33, appeared in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He had 15 catches for 177 yards.

Overall, Sanu has 435 career receptions for 4,871 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The timing of this visit makes so much sense. DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown missed practice this Wednesday due to ankle injuries.

Chark and St. Brown didn't suit up for the Lions this past Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. That left Josh Reynolds as the top healthy wideout on the depth chart. He had seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions would love to have Chark and St. Brown back on the field this weekend. If they can't though, adding Sanu could be their Plan B.