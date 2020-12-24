The Spun

Lions Will Reportedly Be Without Darrell Bevell On Saturday

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell on the sidelines.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 13: Interim head coach Darrell Bevell of the Detroit Lions stands on the sideline during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

For the second time this season, the Detroit Lions need to make a change at head coach. Unfortunately the team will be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell for this weekend’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Bevell was deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll have to miss this game due to league protocols.

The Lions will have wide receivers coach Robert Prince fill in for Bevell on Saturday. However, the Lions will not ask Prince to call the plays for the offense. That responsibility will fall on quarterback coach Sean Ryan’s shoulders.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford does see one advantage to having Ryan calling the offensive plays this weekend.

“The only problem is you got no scouting report on the new guy calling the plays,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So we do have that. A little bit of the, as far as whoever’s calling it, there’s not a big book on them. So we have that in our advantage, I guess.”

While it’s nice to hear that Stafford is optimistic heading into this Saturday’s game, this might be the only advantage that Detroit has against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.


