Lions Will Reportedly Be Without Darrell Bevell On Saturday

For the second time this season, the Detroit Lions need to make a change at head coach. Unfortunately the team will be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell for this weekend’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Bevell was deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll have to miss this game due to league protocols.

The Lions will have wide receivers coach Robert Prince fill in for Bevell on Saturday. However, the Lions will not ask Prince to call the plays for the offense. That responsibility will fall on quarterback coach Sean Ryan’s shoulders.

#Lions WR coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell on game day, source said. QB coach Sean Ryan will call offensive plays. https://t.co/j8NoEzENID — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2020

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford does see one advantage to having Ryan calling the offensive plays this weekend.

“The only problem is you got no scouting report on the new guy calling the plays,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So we do have that. A little bit of the, as far as whoever’s calling it, there’s not a big book on them. So we have that in our advantage, I guess.”

While it’s nice to hear that Stafford is optimistic heading into this Saturday’s game, this might be the only advantage that Detroit has against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.