Lions WR Marvin Jones Reveals His Youngest Son Has Passed Away

On Saturday, Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones revealed his family suffered a devastating loss when his youngest child passed away.

Marlo “Marlito” Jones was only a few months old when he passed away over the weekend.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Jones said in an Instagram post announcing his son’s passing.

“It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us…We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

The Detroit Lions released a statement, sending their condolences to Jones and his family during this difficult time.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo,” the statement read.

“The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jones family and Lions community during this tragic time.