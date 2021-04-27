Lions WR Uses 1 Word To Describe Jared Goff’s Arm Talent

Jared Goff has already made a strong impression within the Detroit Lions’ organization.

The Lions acquired Goff from the Los Angeles Rams in the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the NFC West team earlier this year. The Cal alum will be tasked with helping Detroit undergo a complete rebuild.

The Lions have made several other acquisitions to try and help Goff this upcoming season. They went out and signed veteran wideout Breshad Perriman in March. He spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets, where he caught 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Goff and Perriman have trained together a few times already this off-season. The veteran wideout has apparently been impressed with Goff’s arm talent. He even went as far to call it “crazy.”

“I’m really excited just to be able to go to work with him. His arm talent is crazy,” Perriman said on Tuesday, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com. “Could tell he’s really, really talented. Really a cool dude off the field.”

Breshad Perriman confirms he worked out with Jared Goff in L.A., a few weeks back. "I'm really excited just to be able to go to work with him. His arm talent is crazy. … Could tell he's really, really talented. Really a cool dude off the field." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 27, 2021

We wouldn’t expect to Breshad Perriman to say anything bad about Jared Goff, but it’s worth noting he’s going out of his way to compliment his new quarterback.

Goff is facing a new challenge in his NFL career. This will be the first season he isn’t surrounded by a star-studded roster. The Lions are nowhere near becoming a contender, but the future appears to be bright with new head coach Dan Campbell.

Goff will do everything he can to make Campbell’s job easier, and vice versa. But it’s going to take a few years of drafting well before we see the Lions compete for the NFC North.