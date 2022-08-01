Look: Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penei Sewell Video Is Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Iron sharpens iron; at least that's what the Detroit Lions are hoping for when they line up No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson against starting right tackle Penei Sewell.

The two stout linemen went at it during Lions' training camp this Monday.

Hutchinson, the former Michigan star, got a good burst off the line of scrimmage, but it wasn't enough to get Sewell out of place.

The former Oregon offensive lineman held his own and never let Hutchinson get past him.

That's a grown-man rep by both players there. Well done.

There isn't any reason to freak out over Hutchinson's rep, by the way. It's one of his first practices in the NFL and he's going up against a now-seasoned Penei Sewell who is projected to have a breakout sophomore campaign.

As long as Hutchinson and Sewell keep battling in the trenches, the Lions should be in good shape at both offensive and defensive line in coming years.