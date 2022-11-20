Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm.

This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Prior to kickoff today, the official Bills Twitter account sent a friendly message to their gracious hosts featuring a picture of Ford Field with "Bills" written over Lions in the end zone thanks to Microsoft Paint.

"Hey @Lions, hope you don't mind but we did some redecorating. #BillsMafia," read the caption.

Over six feet of snow fell in Orchard Park, N.Y., the Bills' home turf, over the past several days. Thankfully, everything will warm and dry inside Ford Field today.

The Bills and Browns will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.