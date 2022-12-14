Look: Calvin Johnson Has Disturbing Admission On The Lions

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions catches a second quarter pass in front of Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 27, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Calvin Johnson has been estranged from the Detroit Lions for several years following his retirement after the 2015 season.

Johnson's beef with the only NFL team he ever played for stems from his stance that Detroit owes him a $1.6 million signing bonus it made him pay back when he retired. Without that issue being resolved, it seems unlikely that Johnson and the Lions will reconnect.

Not that he doesn't want to. The Hall of Famer wide receiver said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" this week that much to his chagrin, he has not been invited back to the team facility.

"I just really want to be around the guys. I want to be around the team, because I know I have a lot to give back to the players," Johnson told Sherman. "

As Sherman notes, Johnson should be Lions royalty. He is one of the greatest players in franchise history, perhaps the second-greatest after Barry Sanders.

Hopefully we see team and player come to an understanding sooner rather than later.