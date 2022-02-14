Look: Calvin Johnson Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Win

Calvin Johnson played most of his Hall of Fame NFL career with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball in Detroit. And while he never won a ring himself, Johnson was happy to share in Stafford’s win yesterday.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Johnson congratulated Stafford on his Super Bowl LVI win with the Rams. Johnson added a little ribbing at Stafford for attending Georgia – the arch-rival of his alma mater Georgia Tech.

“From a Yellowjacket to a Bulldog, job well done #9,” Johnson wrote. He also included a picture of the two of them embracing at a party.

Johnson played seven of his nine seasons with Stafford as his starting quarterback. Together, the two lifted the Detroit Lions out of the doldrums and into the playoffs twice.

Calvin Johnson likely owes his Hall of Fame career to Matthew Stafford’s arm on top of everything. While Johnson had some good games with the likes of Jon Kitna, Dan Orlovsky, Shaun Hill and Daunte Culpepper throwing him the ball, it was Stafford who helped him reach his Hall of Fame potential.

Johnson caught 56 of his 83 career touchdown passes from Stafford. His three First-Team All-Pro seasons all came with Stafford as the starter.

Johnson retired after the 2015 season – five years before Stafford’s final year in Detroit. While it would have been nice to see the two of them enjoy a deeper playoff run together, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Will Stafford’s Super Bowl win with the Rams get him his own bust in Canton alongside Calvin Johnson?